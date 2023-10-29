While the dance-off was said to have featured “fighting spirit” from both couples, only one could stay in the competition.

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima have been eliminated from Strictly.

The pair danced the Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra but didn’t do enough to progress to next week.

McDermott, 26, received the lowest score in this year's Halloween Week with a total of 25 points from the judges on Saturday, October 28.

Following a public vote, Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk were the other couple in the dance-off.

McDermott has previously been successful in two dance-offs but she was unable to snatch victory for a third time.

Thomas and Mushtuk’s American smooth dance to Magic Moments by Perry Como received a total score of 32 points from the judges.

Following the couples performing once again, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine. That couple is Adam and Luba.”

Motsi Mabuse made the same decision, nevertheless praising both couples for their routines.

“Well I feel there was definitely a fighting spirit from both couples, I think both couples improved remarkably, they were both stunning,” she said.

Both Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Thomas and Mushtuk as well.

McDermott said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

“My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

Di Prima told his dance partner that he was “so proud” of her and said she is what Strictly “is all about”.

The Strictly professionals performed a Wednesday Addams inspired routine on Sunday's results show (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

He said: “She has been great for me 8am till 9pm. Never stopping, asking just for a half an hour break.

“She is literally what Strictly is all about. A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job.

“You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks.

“You have never danced before. I am so proud of you. So proud of you honestly.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima will join former Strictly star Fleur East on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The results show included a performance from Rick Astley with his new single Forever And More and professional dancers doubled down on the Halloween theme with a Wednesday Addams-inspired routine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, November 4 at 7.05pm on BBC One.