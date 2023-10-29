They say the boy, named only as Ali, was reported missing on Friday afternoon after he failed to return to his Scarborough home.

Police say enquiries have been ongoing in an attempt to find him – but that fears for his safety are now growing.

“Searches and enquiries have been concentrated in the Scarborough area and also in Malton where he has links,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Ali, 16, who has gone missing from his home in Scarborough (Image: Police)

Ali is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim, with dark brown curly hair. He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with a hood and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen Ali or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference number 12230204768.