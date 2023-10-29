A car’s occupant had to be cut free after their vehicle flipped over and landed on its side in York this morning.
The incident happened in Millfield Lane at just before 9.30am this morning.
North Yorkshire fire and rescue said no other vehicles were involved.
A spokesperson said: “Crews extricated the occupant in the car using cutting equipment. No serious injuries were sustained.
“Paramedics treated the casualty at the scene.”
