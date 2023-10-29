The appeal was launched at the Mansion House on Friday morning by Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick.

The launch was attended by other members of the civic party, as well as veterans and serving members of the armed forces.

Veteran Dave Ruddock of the British Legion said Legion members were now out and about around York raising money.

The launch of this year's York Poppy Appeal at the Mansion House (Image: Dave Ruddock)

He said between now and November 11 there will be street collections, and also poppy stalls in local supermarkets.

Dave, 70, who spent 29 years in the Royal Regiment of Artillery and saw service in the First Gulf war as well as in Northern Ireland and Cyprus, is himself manning a poppy stall at Morrisons in Acomb.

He said all the proceeds raised from the appeal would go to help servicemen, veterans and their families.