A York golf club says it is ‘looking to the future’ after a new extension to its clubhouse was officially declared open.
The extension to the clubhouse at Pike Hills Golf Club, next to Askham Bog, includes a new lift and disabled facilities, a refurbishment of the club bar, and an expanded ladies locker room.
The new extension was officially declared open at 6pm on Saturday evening by Dave Chapman, the club board member who also happens to be the architect responsible for the design and build.
He was joined at the opening by two of the club’s longest-serving members, Jean Wrighton and Ray Newbiggin.
Club Chairman Martin Robinson said the club owed a debt of gratitude to Mr Chapman.
“We’re also grateful to members for their patience!” he added.
Mr Robinson said the opening of the new clubhouse extension was just the start of what he described as ‘exciting times’ for the club which would see 'significant investment in the future'.
It is one of two major developments - the other being improvements to the course itself, including the development of three new holes.
Following several years of consultation with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust which manages Askham Bog, as well as with Natural England and the Environment Agency, the club recently received planning approval for the new holes.
They are needed to ensure that the course, which is affected by flooding and poor drainage in winter, can offer 18 holes of golf throughout the winter, Mr Robinson said.
The new holes will be designed and built by Booth Golf and Leisure, who recently completed projects at Headingly Golf Club and Manchester Golf Club.
As well as the three new holes, the development, which is likely to take between three to five years, will also include an improved practice area, as well as other on-course improvements, Mr Robinson said.
