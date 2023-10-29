FIREFIGHTERS rescued a flock of about 20 sheep stranded on a riverbank near the village of Skirpenbeck.
They were called to a farm at Dolegate, Skirpenbeck, just after 9am this morning.
They found about 20 sheep had got stranded.
“Three firefighters dressed in full water rescue equipment and wading poles corralled sheep onto neighbouring field and out of danger,” a spokesperson said.
“Incident left with farmer.”
