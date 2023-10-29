Saad, 17, did not attend college last week - and also failed to turn up at a religious gathering today.

This is ‘unusual behaviour’ for the teenager, police say.

Saad is described as black African, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build and with short black hair. It is not known what clothing he may be wearing.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “If you know where Saad is or you have seen someone matching his description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police on 999 for an immediate response. Quote reference 12230205325 when providing details.”