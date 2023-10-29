The BBC show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and filmed in the Scottish Highlands, proved a hit when season 1 aired in 2022, concluding in December.

The Traitors shocked the nation with its dramatic twists and tense discussions, with viewers describing it as one of the best pieces of British television in a long time.

The show is based on the Dutch show De Verraders which began in 2021 and has since been adapted into a UK, Australian and USA versions.

Fans get first glimpse of The Traitor season 2

The BBC released the first glimpse of season 2 of The Traitors on Saturday (October 28) night with a teaser clip.

The clip shows Winkleman and two other people in the background in the famous dark green cloaks with their heads down.

At the very end of the clip, the host lifts her head up, puts her finger to her mouth and whispers: "Shhhhhh".

A message was then displayed that said: "The Traitors. Coming soon."

The teaser clip, along with a sneaky hidden cameo on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing had fans losing their minds.

A cloaked person (associated with The Traitors) was spotted among the celebrities when Winkleman, who is also the host of Strictly along with Tess Daly, was talking to Angela Scanlon and professional dancing partner Carlos Gu following their Paso Doble to Swan Lake on Halloween week.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement about the show's return.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Can't wait for this to start, need my TheTraitorUK fix. Have watched US series and Aussie series."

Another added: "I am SO excited for the new series!!"

A third person commented: "IM SCREAMING THE TRAITORS TRAILER!!!"