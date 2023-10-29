Luke Willetts left his home in Tollerton on foot at about 4.30pm on Monday October 23.

He was last seen heading towards Alne.

Specialist police searches are ongoing in the area covering fields, woodland and water courses.

A police helicopter has also been helping with the search, along with officers from British Transport Police who are checking nearby railway lines.

Police are also appealing to members of the public who may have seen Luke to get in touch.

“Please report any possible sighting or information without delay,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Luke is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim, with short brown hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue checked shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows where Luke is or you have seen a man matching his photograph or description, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230201166.