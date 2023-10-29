Andy from North Yorkshire Weather said Rievaulx saw the most rainfall with 48.7mm since midnight.

He added: "Lots of reports of flooding across the region this morning especially the Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside area. Widely 30-50mm of rainfall since midnight with no warnings from the Met Office.

Cedar Barn Farm Shop and Cafe, near Pickering, has been forced to close its Railway, Playground, Pumpkin Patch and Dog Field.

Posting on social media a statement said: "Due to excessive rain last night, I am afraid the Railway, Playground, Pumpkin Patch and Dog Field are temporarily closed due to flooding! The rest of the business remains open as usual and there are still plenty of pumpkins available to choose from, at the front of the shop. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates.Apologies for any inconvenience."