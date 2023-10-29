Homes and businesses on stretches of the River Foss between Strensall and Yearsley Baths are among those being told that flooding is ‘expected’.

The Environment Agency admits, however, that the warning has been ‘automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels’ because of industrial action.

Nevertheless, home and business owners in the area are being urged to monitor the weather and to ‘take action to protect yourself and your property’.

“Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water,” the Environment Agency message says.

“Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

An Environment Agency flood map showing parts of the River Foss (areas covered in red cross-hatching) where flood warnings are in place today (Image: Environment Agency)

Flood warnings are also in place for Hovingham Beck at Hovingham, the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill, and for Creyke, Mill and Broadlane Becks at Cottingham in East Yorkshire.

Lower-risk flood alerts are in place for the Lower River Derwent, the Humber estuary and Humber tributaries, and along the North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby, including the tidal River Esk.

Humberside fire and rescue confirmed they were receiving reports of localised surface flood water across East Yorkshire and Humberside.

A spokesperson said: “Please don't try to walk or drive through floodwater, even if you think it isn't that deep.”

Overnight and into the early hours of this morning Humberside fire crews were called to reports of flooding in Cottingham, nearby Skidby and Anlaby Common in Hull.

A Met Office rain map from 9.20 this morning, showing the band of heavy rain which swept over York overnight heading off to the North East. It is expected to continue moving asway throughout the day (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office is not forecasting more rain in York today, with the possibility of only brief mild showers tomorrow afternoon.

Meteorological maps show that the band of heavy rain which passed over York and North and East Yorkshire overnight is now moving away to the north east.