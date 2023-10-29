After heavy rain last night, further rain is forecast for York between 9pm and 10pm this evening.

The Environment Agency, which issued a flood warning for stretches of the River Foss upstream of Yearsley baths this morning, says the warning remains in place.

"Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding," the warning says.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Environment Agency map showing the areas of the River Foss (marked in red cross-hatching) at risk of flooding (Image: Environment Agency)Locals living near the Foss admit they were caught by surprise by this morning's flood warning.

Diane Martindale, who lives on Pollard Close just off Huntington Road near Huntington School, said she received an automated flood warning call from the Environment Agency early this morning.

She admitted she was slightly surprised – because the water levels did not seem worryingly high.

They have since risen slightly, she admitted. “It (the river) is swollen - but it is nothing like 2015," she said.

The River Foss at the bottom of Pollard Close, Huntington, this morning (Image: Stephen Lewis)

More rain is forecast for York between 9pm and 10pm this evening.

But Diane said she wasn’t too worried.

Her own property was too high above the water to flood, she said.

And others who lived near to the Foss along Huntington Road had ‘done what they have to do’ following the floods of 2015.

Ray Smith, who lives in the Burn Estate off Huntington Road, was out walking his dog Tilly in the fields beside the Foss this morning.

Local Ray Smith walking his dog Tilly beside the River Foss in Huntington this morning (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“It is higher than it has been for a while,” he admitted. “But it’s not that bad. When it gets really bad it is right across this field.”

Bridge over the River Foss at Church Lane, Huntington, this morning (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The flood warnings for parts of the Foss today come as parts of Ryedale saw flooding overnight - with nearly 50mm of rainfall reported in many areas.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Weather said Rievaulx saw the most rainfall with 48.7mm since midnight.

An Environment Agency flood map showing parts of the River Foss (areas covered in red cross-hatching) where flood warnings are in place today (Image: Environment Agency)

He added: "Lots of reports of flooding across the region this morning especially the Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside area. Widely 30-50mm of rainfall since midnight with no warnings from the Met Office."

Hovingham has been badly affected with the centre of the village flooded and water entering a number of houses.

Roads around Marton and Great Barugh area are also said to be flooded.

North Yorkshire fire service says fire crews have been busy throughout the day helping out with localised flooding in areas including Sinnington, Welburn, and Flaxton.

Official Environment Agency flood warnings remained in place this evening for Hovingham Beck at Hovingham, the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill and Stamford Bridge, and for Creyke, Mill and Broadlane Becks at Cottingham in East Yorkshire.

A flood warning was also issued for properties beside Pickering Beck in Pickering this afternoon.

Lower-risk flood alerts are in place for the Lower River Derwent, the Humber estuary and Humber tributaries, and along the North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby, including the tidal River Esk.

Humberside fire and rescue confirmed they were receiving reports of localised surface flood water across East Yorkshire and Humberside.

A spokesperson said: “Please don't try to walk or drive through floodwater, even if you think it isn't that deep.”

Overnight and throughout the day today Humberside fire crews were called to reports of flooding in Shiptonthorpe, Pocklington, Cottingham, Skidby and Anlaby Common in Hull.

The Met Office is forecasting more heavy rain in York from 9-10pm today, with some light showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.

There will also be rain this evening and heading into the early hours in Ryedale.

The Met Office flood map for 9.30pm today, showing a band of rain that is expected to sweep over the city before moving north and east through Ryedale (Image: Met Office)