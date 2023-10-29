SMOKE pouring from a home on Haxby’s Towthorpe Road last night came from a chip pan fire.
Fire crews from York and Huntington responded just after 6.30pm.
“On arrival crews found a chip pan fire that had been extinguished by the occupant of the property prior to their arrival,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue said.
“Crews carried out an inspection of the surrounding area to check for any fire spread and located a small fire in the extractor hood that they extinguished.
“Crews ventilated the property. The occupant was advised to attend hospital for a precautionary check-up for smoke inhalation and was left in the care of neighbours.”
