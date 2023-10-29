The assault happened at 1.53am in the early hours of Saturday morning outside Chaplins Bar on St Thomas Street in the town.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Her condition is described as “serious but stable”.

Police arrested four Scarborough women - aged 34, 31, 19 and 18 - in connection with the investigation.

Following questioning in custody, all four were released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

It is believed the victim did not know the suspects.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

They also want camera phone and dashcam footage that might shed light on what happened.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There were crowds of people in the area at the time of the incident and it occurred near a road.

“Officers are urging witnesses to come forward as soon as possible, along with people with relevant camera phone and dashcam footage.”

If you can help, email paul.thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Paul Thompson.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230204730 when providing details.