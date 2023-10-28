The three-day ‘Whitby Goth Weekend’ reached its half-way stage today – it started yesterday and finishes tomorrow.

Press Camera Club members Paul Taylor and Judith Ness were there to capture the fun on camera.

But their photos give a sense of just how wild, wacky and wonderful the Whitby weekend is.

Suits you, sir - and madam. Whitby Goth Weekend (Image: Paul Taylor)

Whitby is, of course, the seaside town where Bram Stoker’s Dracula arrived on these shores in his seminal vampire novel.

So there have been a few Goth ‘vampires’ to be seen out and about in Whitby over the last couple of days.

But there have been plenty of other weird and wonderful figures, too – as befits Halloween just around the corner.

That's a good look - no arguments. Whitby Goth Weekend (Image: Judith Ness, Press Camera Club)

The annual event began at the Elsinore Inn in 1994. But since then it has grown to be one of the world’s ‘premier Goth events’. This year’s weekend has featured more than 100 indoor stalls… as well as plenty of Goths.

Eye-patch pair, Whitby Goth Weekend (Image: Judith Ness) The horns have it... Whitby Goth Weekend (Image: Judith Ness) Pretty in pink - and orange. Whitby Goth Festival (Image: Judith Ness) Beaky Blinder, left, and masque of the read death? Whitby Goth Weekend (Image: Paul Taylor)