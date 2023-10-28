FIRE crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a Harrogate restaurant after an oven caught fire.

They arrived on the scene, at the town's Victoria Avenue, at 6.49am this morning.

"Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue said.

"Property was then ventilated using fans and thermal image camera used to check office block above the restaurant."

York Press: Victoria Avenue in HarrogateVictoria Avenue in Harrogate (Image: Google Street View)