FIRE crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to a Harrogate restaurant after an oven caught fire.
They arrived on the scene, at the town's Victoria Avenue, at 6.49am this morning.
"Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue said.
"Property was then ventilated using fans and thermal image camera used to check office block above the restaurant."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here