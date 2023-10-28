The smash hit stage musical version of Only Fools and Horses is going on tour, following a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End.

Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil and the rest of the gang will be arriving at York’s Grand Opera House for a six-day run next October – and tickets are already on sale.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary television show, the critically acclaimed stage musical spectacular - which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket - features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedian Paul Whitehouse, the show aims to give theatre audiences the chances to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September 2024 and then travels to more than 30 towns and cities up and down the country.

Publicity poster for only Fools and Horses: The Musical (Image: Supplied)

It reaches York early in the tour, for a six-day run at the Grand Opera House from October 14-19 next year.

Tickets, priced £13 and upwards, have already gone on sale from OnlyFoolsOnStage.com.

We don’t know yet exactly who will be playing Rodney, Del Boy and the rest – details of the cast won’t be announced until early next year.

Bur Mr Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I'm thrilled we are announcing that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour.

“I've long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I'm delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year.

“All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses The Musical during its West End run.

The Sun awarded it five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”, while the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in its five-star review.

The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”.

London’s Evening Standard also gave it four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”.