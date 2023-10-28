When the clocks go back at 2am tomorrow it will mean the mornings are lighter – but the evenings longer and darker.

Police in North Yorkshire have used the changing of the clocks to issue a reminder about home security.

It is more important than ever to make sure your front and back doors are locked, they say – not only when you go out, but also when you’re at home.

“We’ve found most burglaries happen via unlocked doors as opportunistic thieves seek out any opening that they can take advantage of,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

The most common items taken in a burglary are car keys, cash and bank cards.

“So keep them out of sight and not within reach of windows or letterboxes,” the spokesperson said.

“Consider installing external lighting – (this) makes coming home and leaving in the dark safer, but it also acts as a good deterrent for burglars. Having your lights on a sensor so it activates at dusk to dawn is ideal.”

Police say you can also use a timer switch on internal lights to make it look as if someone is in – even when they aren’t.

Finally, they say, anyone spotting any suspicious activity should alert police via the website, or call 101. “In an emergency, call us immediately on 999,” the police spokesperson said.