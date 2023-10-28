MOTORISTS planning to travel to Hull or the coast from York this afternoon are being urged to avoid a section of the busy A1079.
The road is closed between its junction with Cherry Burton and the junction with Bishop Burton. Humberside Police say they are dealing with an ‘ongoing incident’.
A police spokesperson said motorists should ‘please avoid the area where possible.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article