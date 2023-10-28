The wound their way along Davygate before ending up at Parliament Street in York city centre.

An eyewitness who called the Press said they were chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/ Gaza conflict.

The Press has been unable to establish who organised today’s march.

Terry Gallogly of the York Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which holds a regular stall in the city centre, said he had not been aware of the protest.

But his organisation is planning a major march and rally in York city centre next Saturday, November 4.

“We will be calling for a humanitarian ceasefire immediately to give an opportunity for relief to reach the people of Gaza,” he said.

Press reader Brian Lavery, 84, from Barlby, said he was unable to attend protest marches because he is disabled.

But he said it was 'a disgrace' that neither of the main political parties in the UK had called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Today's York protest march came as Israel confirmed it was expanding its ground operation in Gaza, with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by "massive" strikes from the air and sea.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, today. Picture: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg (Image: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said today that "the forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war".

Earlier, the military released videos showing columns of armoured vehicles moving slowly in open sandy areas of Gaza, the first visual confirmation of ground troops.

Previously, troops had conducted brief nightly ground incursions before returning to Israel.

The move is a further escalation in Israel's campaign to crush Hamas after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago - and a new sign that Israel is moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border.

Overnight into Saturday, warplanes struck 150 tunnels and underground bunkers in northern Gaza, the military said.

Hamas's extensive underground installations, many of them located under Gaza City in the north of the territory, are seen as key targets of the offensive.

As part of the stepped-up bombardment, Israel also knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information, largely cutting off the 2.3 million people in besieged Gaza from contact with the outside world.

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah today. Picture: AP Photo/Hatem Ali (Image: AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Already plunged into darkness after most electricity was cut off weeks ago, Palestinians were thrown into isolation, huddling in homes and shelters with food and water supplies running out.

Palestinian telecom provider Paltel said the bombardment caused "complete disruption" of internet, cellular and landline services.

Relatives outside Gaza panicked after their messaging chats with families inside suddenly went dead and calls stopped going through.

Wafaa Abdul Rahman, director of a feminist organisation based in the West Bank city of Ramallah, said she had not heard for hours from family in central Gaza.

She said: "We've been seeing these horrible things and massacres when it's live on TV, so now what will happen when there's a total blackout?"

Israel insists its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure, and that the militants operate from among civilians, putting them in danger.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, more than 60% of them minors and women, according to the territory's health ministry.

More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel during Hamas's October 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza.