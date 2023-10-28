They say offenders broke into a branch of farming and horticultural supplies store Sam Turners Ltd in Northallerton at 10.38pm on Tuesday.

“The offenders broke into a unit on the site off the A167 Darlington Road,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

“They made off with various power tools which were loaded onto a heavy goods vehicle with a white tractor unit pulling a blue curtain-sided trailer.

“The vehicle was seen travelling through Northallerton at 10.08pm on the High Street and at Standard Way near Sam Turners.

"It appeared again at 11.28pm travelling on the Darlington Road towards Northallerton High Street before going onto the A168 Thirsk road.”

Police have released CCTV footage of two men and an HGV.

CCTV footage showing two men police want to speak to following a 'high value' burglary in Northallerton (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

They have appealed for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage recorded in the area at about the time of the burglary to come forward.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may recognise either of the two men in the CCTV images or information regarding the whereabouts of the heavy goods vehicle used in the commercial burglary,” the police spokesperson said.

The HGV police believe the stolen goods were loaded onto (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information or camera footage should email karl.middlemiss@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Karl Middlemiss.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230202537 when providing details.