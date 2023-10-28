The Boots Pharmacy branch in King’s square will be closing as part of a nationwide programme affecting 300 stores, reducing their total number from 2,200 to 1,900.

A sign which has been up in the store for several days now confirms today as the closure date and directs customers to the pharmacy chain’s major city centre store in Coney Street, or smaller branches in Clifton or Heworth.

The sign in the window of Boots in King's Square (Image: Mike Laycock)

The Iceland store – next to Aldi off Fulford Road at Fulford Cross – is also due to shut today, at 4pm.

A sign in the window directs customers to the Food Warehouse in Foss Islands.

Plans to close Boots’ King’s Square branch were first reported in The Press in August.

A Boots spokesperson told the Press the company was continuing to ‘consolidate stores that are in close proximity to each other’.

There were no planned redundancies and all affected staff would be offered redeployment, they said.

The closure comes as the pharmacy’s flagship Coney Street store itself faces an uncertain future.

The building in which the store is based could be pulled down if ambitious plans to regenerate Coney Street and the riverside go ahead.

A Boots spokesperson stressed earlier this year, however, that the company was committed to retaining a presence in York city centre.

The spokesperson said: “The lease on our Coney (Street) store is due to end later this year, and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options. As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”

As reported in The Press last month, Iceland is also to close its branch off Fulford Road at 4pm today.

Iceland off Fulford Road, York, which is to close today (Image: Google Street View)

From today onwards, it is advising its customers to go to the Iceland-owned Food Warehouse on Foss Islands Road less than a mile away.

The move follows Iceland earlier this year advertising that the premises, close to an Aldi, were available to let.

An Iceland spokesperson told the Press: "Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 stores, and our retail estate has grown by nearly 200 stores over the last ten years.

"We typically open more than 20 new stores each year, creating many new jobs and contributing to the growth of local economies.

“At the same time, we continually review the retail experience offered to our customers and have always made a small number of store closures every year, as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.”

A second Food Warehouse can be found at Clifton Moor, which also has an empty former Iceland.