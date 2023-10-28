The Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star was due to appear on the spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday (October 27) but was forced to withdraw, with host Fleur East saying he was "under the weather".

Thomas has been battling ongoing health issues, revealing before the start of the 2023 Strictly series that he has arthritis that made "every day a struggle".

Adam Thomas missing from Strictly: It Takes Two

Following Thomas' absence from his planned appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two, a spokesperson said the BBC was hoping he would be better and able to perform during the live show on Saturday (October 28).

A Strictly spokesperson said: “We are hopeful Adam will be better and able to perform this weekend.

“There are contingencies in place should he not be able to. The health and wellbeing of the Strictly cast and crew is production’s absolute priority.”

"Everything will be fine" - Adam Thomas' dancing partner confident he'll be ok for Strictly live show

Despite Thomas' absence, his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk still featured on Friday's episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

When asked by East, how Thomas was feeling, Mushtuk said: “He (Adam) is resting now, he just hasn’t felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine.”

Adam Thomas and partner Luba Mushtuk performed to a Backstreet Boys medley on last week's Strictly Come Dancing live show. (Image: BBC/PA)

Singer East, who was a competitor on Strictly Come Dancing 2022, said: “Take all the rest you need, Adam, we love you.”

Thomas and Mushtuk have so far performed well during the competition.

Last week they received a total score of 32 points from the judges for their dancing to a Backstreet Boys Medley.

The pair are due to perform an American smooth to Magic Moments by American singer Perry Como during Saturday’s Halloween week episode.

Thomas' potential absence from Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday comes just days after fellow contestant, actress Amanda Abbington revealed she was leaving the show due to “personal reasons”.

The Sherlock star's exit from the BBC dancing competition was announced during Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday (October 23).

Strictly Come Dancing - The Halloween Special will air on Saturday (October 28) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.45pm followed by the results show on Sunday (October 29) at 8.20pm.