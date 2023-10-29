This is mainly because the house I currently rent is riddled with damp, just like many homes at this time of year around the UK - so for me, the less moisture indoors the better.

As I start to remember the de-moulding hacks from last year which I had do every week to keep on top of the problem, I’ve also been thinking about how I could dry clothes better, cheaper and faster.

There are so many alternatives to using tumble dryers these days, from heated drying racks to putting them next to a radiator encased with a bed sheet.

You might have seen this burrito method before when it comes to looking for different ways of drying clothes indoors (Image: Newsquest)

But one method I came across that seemed simple enough for anyone to try was YouTuber Tor Rydder’s speedy tip, which he claims can dry your clothes inside within half the time.

On his channel Organizing TV, he posted a tutorial to his 27.2k subscribers using a “burrito method”.

What is the ‘burrito method’ that can dry your clothes faster indoors?

As methods go, this one is quite simple and all you need is a towel, a floor and a hair dryer if you wish.

Tor explained: “To do the burrito method, we place a newly washed t-shirt down on a towel.

YouTuber Tor Rydder suggests this is a good clothes drying hack for people travelling too (Image: Newsquest)

“Then we start by folding the t-shirt over, like so."

Here, the content creator begins rolling the towel and t-shirt up into a burrito-style shape.

"Once we reach the top, we start stepping down on the towel.”

This is when he began pressing his knees into the rolled-up towel.

"The reason we do this is because the towel will absorb all of the water from the burrito.

“Once we unwrap it, it will be a lot drier."

If you'd rather not step or kneel on the towel, he added that you could also wring out the "burrito".

After a few steps or kneels and when you think the excess water has been absorbed into the towel, you can unroll it and take the clothing out.

Tor commented: "I do find that this method will easily reduce drying time from overnight to a couple of hours.

"If you're in a hotter climate, you can probably wear it out and it'll dry on its own."

For those who don't have time and are in a cooler climate, he recommends putting the clothing item on a hanger and blasting with a hair dryer for five minutes at the most.

Does the ‘burrito method’ really dry clothes faster?

I gave the “burrito” hack a go because clothes in my house take days to dry in the colder months and by the time they are ready to be worn, my favourite Comfort fabric conditioner scent has worn off.

I will say that although you might feel a little silly doing it, this is very simple to do.

To my complete amazement, drying clothes this way for a faster outcome did work.

Usually, I wait for about two days for this sweatshirt to dry fully, yet after using the “burrito method” one evening followed by a minute or two with a hairdryer, it was dry towards the end of the next day.

However, it is time-consuming and like most people, I don’t have the time to sit on the floor for hours repeating this for every washed item.

I think if you need something ready quickly, or when travelling, this is the way to go - but for me, it won’t be ideal for every wash load.