While many homeowners take on DIY projects to improve their environment (and perhaps increase the value of their property), they could pay for it later if they're not careful.

Some Brits are finding themselves contacted by local authorities after complaints from their neighbours which could land them in potentially serious trouble.

Certain home improvements can actually be defined as anti-social and can potentially lead to you being landed with the new version of an ASBO - a civil injunction, such as a Community Protection Notice (CPN) or Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

MyBuilder.com has gathered a list of home "improvements" you should avoid to getting a CPN, CBO or an eye-watering fine.

Here are five home "improvements" to steer away from but you can see the full list of jobs via the MyBuilder website.

Lighting bonfires

Bonfires can be seen as an effective and recommended way to rid your garden of green waste.

That being said repeated fires can be deemed as anti-social behaviour and could land you with a £5,000 fine.

The experts note that there is no specific law banning bonfires but repeat offenders can be reported by neighbours which in turn can lead to fines.

A fine could occur if it can be proved that the smoke is blocking roads or causing significant issues, such as entering neighbours' homes and gardens or causing breathing issues.

Overhanging trees or hedges

If your garden tree overhangs your neighbour’s property, they have the right to ask for it to be trimmed back - and if you refuse, they can trim it themselves.

However, they must offer you the trimmings.

If the tree is subject to a tree preservation order, you can be fined for cutting without permission.

MyBuilder.com recommends getting an expert out to advise if you have any particularly large trees that need managing.

The experts added: "Hedging can also be problematic - you should never attempt to reduce the height of a boundary hedge without seeking advice from a professional and talking to your neighbours.

"Doing so without permission can lead to CPOs or even fines".

Sound systems

Cosying up in front of the telly to watch a film with surround sound sounds idyllic but if your system is inaccurately installed, it could become a headache for you (and your neighbours)

Inaccurately installed systems, or homes with poor insulation, can lead to exaggerated sound disturbances for your neighbours.

MyBuilder.com added: "If not corrected, this can lead to a noise abatement order and fines of up to £5,000.

"Always ensure an expert has checked your system is installed to the legal noise limit and your insulation is sufficient to absorb noise".

Outdoor kennels

The mass return to work after the pandemic has led to an increase in dogs who are not used to being left alone, the experts have noted.

Between 2021 and 2022, complaints about barking dogs have rocketed by up to 300% in some locations.

MyBuilder.com also shared that it’s a common reason for councils to issue a CBO or ASBO.

The team advised: "A good solution is to install a soundproofed kennel for your canine, keeping both it and your neighbours happy.

"Failure to address a barking dog causing noise pollution can lead to a hefty fine.

"Back in 2020, one dog owner was fined almost £10,000 after his six dogs excessively barked outside in the evening, keeping neighbours awake".

Front door colour

A freshly painted front door can only cheer up a property - but many councils will slap you with a fine if your colour choice falls outside of the “accepted” palette, according to MyBuilder.com.

There are many examples across the UK of fines being issued for changing the colour of a front door - especially if you are in a listed building or conservation area.

The experts continued: "Refusal to return your door to its previous colour can land you with a hefty fine. Repeated refusals to change it back could see you serviced with a CBO.

"The same can be said for changing the external appearance of your home in other ways (such as rendering or window changes), so it’s always worth consulting with an expert before making these changes".

Andy Simms, trade expert from MyBuilder.com, said that these improvements or behaviours around the home can fall into the bracket of anti-social.

He said: “While as homeowners we might fancy a wacky door colour, or incredible sound system, if they offend the neighbours or fall foul of regulations, you could get yourself in trouble.

“Always consider your community, and if you are asked to make changes to any improvements you have made, or repeated behaviours that are causing annoyance, then make sure you do.

“Being slapped with a CBO or ASBO is no joke - and can even have an effect on property prices in your street.”