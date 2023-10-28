Jonathan Michael Peter Harrison, 42, of Risplith near Ripon, was arrested after his driving caught the eye of police on patrol in the village of Killinghall near Harrogate in the early hours of November 26 last year.

Concerned about his safety and that of other road users, officers began to follow him and indicated to him to stop.

Harrison failed to stop for the officers and drove his pick-up erratically along country roads for around 20 minutes. His vehicle finally came to a stop when he drove onto the driveway of a farm.

He refused to get out of the vehicle and officers had to use force to extract him. He smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

He refused to provide a breath test at the scene and was taken to hospital to be checked over, where he agreed to provide a specimen of blood that showed his alcohol level to be almost 50 percent over the legal limit.

He was charged with drink driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced on 26 October 2023.

Investigating Officer, PC Lewis Grainge of North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Mr Harrison put other road users in danger through his drunk and erratic driving. The result is that he has now lost his licence and must take an extended driving test.

“He had no consideration for other members of the public using the roads or those living in the residential areas in which he drove through. It was fortunate that no-one was injured during this incident and Mr Harrison facing more serious charges.

“Road Safety is one of North Yorkshire Police’s key priorities and we are committed to reducing the number of collisions on our roads and bringing to justice those who do not abide by the law.”