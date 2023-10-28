The headquarters of North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in Northallerton was evacuated at around 1.50pm on yesterday afternoon (October 27).

A police spokesman said: “In good faith, a member of the public handed a box of what were believed to be grenades, found during a house clearance, into the police station reception.”

North Yorkshire Police evacuated the building, put a cordon in place to protect staff and members of the public, and contacted the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team.

The EOD Team arrived and removed the items, and staff were able to return to the building. No-one was injured during the incident that concluded at around 3.45pm.