It shows a clear view over York - taken from the air - exactly 67 years ago in November 1956.

The image, taken from the council's York Explore archive, is of Fulford Road and Bishopthorpe Road.

Look closely and you can see how Bishopthorpe Road runs to the west of the river, Fulford Road to the east.

Rowntree's is exactly central, to the left of the river. Terry's factory office block is bottom left.

Fulford pumping station is bottom right.

Of course, if we looked at the same image today, York would look different - not least we now have the Millennium Bridge spanning the river linking Fulford with Clementhorpe and leading up to Bishy Road.

You can see more old photos of York online from the City of York Council/Explore York Libraries archive at images.exploreyork.org.uk.

