POLICE are trying to find a woman who has gone missing with her dog.
Humberside Police say they are appealing for help to find 65-year-old Cheryl who was reported missing this afternoon (October 27).
A police spokesman said: "Cheryl was last seen at around 10am in the Milbeck Close area of Market Weighton and is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair.
"She was last seen wearing a pink and grey coat and walking her dog, a brown and white Border Collie.
"If you have seen Cheryl or her dog, or have any information that can assist our enquiries please call 101 quoting log 204 of October 27."
