The café will be the sixth in the city from the Joseph Rowntree Trust and the Keeping Digital Foundation charity.

The café at Folk Hall, follows others at Tang Hall Explore Library, Sanderson House in Chapelfields, St Wulstan in Heworth, York Stadium, and at St Sampsons in the York City Centre.

The first Folk Hall Digital Cafe will be held on November 16 from 10am to 12pm. The Folk Hall Digital Cafe will then happen on the third Thursday of every month with volunteers available to answer questions and provide dedicated workshops.

Participants will also be offered advice from volunteers on where they can access digital support outside of the café sessions.

This new Digital Cafe is enabling the Keeping Digital Foundation to expand their volunteering opportunities.

Sixth-form/college students and university students can sign up for a flexible volunteering role that will allow them to engage with their community and learn new skills. Training and support is provided, and people can register their interest to volunteer on the Keeping Digital Foundation website.

Luke Castle, Community Coordinator at the Keeping Digital Foundation , said: “We are beyond delighted to be partnering with the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, working alongside their amazing team to bring digital support to New Earswick. Folk Hall will become our sixth Digital Cafe running across the city of York, providing digital inclusion support to local residents at locations that are suitable to them.

“With large amounts of services moving online, it's important that residents are provided an option to gain the skills they need to make the most of digital and to get connected, whether that be finding out about local Council information or getting in touch with their GP via the NHS app.

“Our volunteers will be available for a warm drink and a chat, and we really encourage residents to stop by and speak with them to find out more about how we can support them in getting online."

Connor Lambert, Digital Inclusion and Information Accessibility Officer at the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Keeping Digital Foundation to bring one of their Digital Cafes to New Earswick. “Digital Cafes will be a great resource for residents in JRHT managed properties to get digital support in a relaxed space. Running alongside our pre-existing Open House drop in cafe at the New Earswick Folk Hall, residents will be able to get a warm drink and friendly support in the heart of the community. This will continue Joseph Rowntree Housing Trusts commitment to supporting our residents and the wider community to be digitally involved.”

Find out more about the Digital Cafes on the Keeping Digital Foundation website.