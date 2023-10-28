City of York Council is funding the interactive play ‘The Firework-Maker’s Daughter’.

It will be staged in Explore venues in the city throughout October half-term (October 30 – November 3).

Performed by one actor, the story tells of Lila’s dreams, including voyages across lakes and mountains, making friends and learning along the way.

York-based community arts collective ‘Next Door But One’ has adapted the play from an award-winning book by Phillip Pullman.

The collective worked with The Snappy Trust and a Makaton tutor to make the play as accessible as possible to the neurodiverse and those with special educational needs.

Matt Harper-Hardcastle, CEO and Artistic Director of Next Door But One, said: "I've always loved Phillip Pullman's novel; it’s full of adventure and magic, but above all it’s about becoming who you want to be and following your dreams.

"To see young people and their grown-ups giggling together, to watch a 'Firework Festival' created by an entire audience or to hear a child saying 'I'm a real firework-maker too' as they leave is everything a director could hope for.”

The Council funding for the project was done through the UK Shared Prosperity fund.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport and economy, said: “We’re proud to have supported this wonderful project through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“Making our city a more equal and accessible place is at the heart of our ambitions as a council, and it’s truly inspiring to see this spirit of inclusion reflected in the way Next Door But One have worked hard to produce a spellbindingly creative show that everyone can take part in and enjoy.”

Tickets are available at £3.50 per person, with family tickets for four people available at £12. The full list of performance dates and locations can be found here.