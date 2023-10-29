Georgina is a newly qualified solicitor, specialising in private client work. She is experienced in preparing wills and lasting powers of attorney, inheritance tax matters, plus estates and grants of probate.

Richard Hoare, partner, and head of private client services, reports a growing demand for its services.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Georgina to Andrew Jackson, as we look to build upon the strengths of our team and to meet growing demand for our services.

“Having the ability not only to provide excellent legal advice tailored to clients’ needs, but also to build trusted client relationships for the long term, is what we strive for. I know that Georgina shares this view and, with her specialist experience and commitment, we will continue to provide the highest quality legal advice, which is consistently recognised in independent client feedback.”

Joseph Healy has also joined as paralegal in the shipping & litigation, whilst Grace Hanson (paralegal) and Samuel Bailey (trainee paralegal) have joined the corporate department, which has been further boosted by promoting Papinder Nahl to paralegal.