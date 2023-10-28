Akeel is experienced in dispute resolution particularly residential landlord and tenant law, breach of contract, professional negligence disputes, debt recovery and personal injury matters.

He will advise property-owning clients including landed estates, farmers and agricultural businesses, plus commercial and residential landlords handling possession claims, recovery of rent arrears, contentious probate, contested business lease renewals, dilapidations and property ownership disputes. He will also provide advice on partnership and shareholder disputes.

Originally from Keighley, Akeel has four years’ industry experience. He graduated from the University of Central Lancashire where he completed his Law degree and his Masters in Legal Practice, qualifying as a Solicitor in 2021 before starting his career at a firm of solicitors in Manchester.”

Akeel commented: “I am delighted to be joining Ware & Kay. The firm has a well-deserved reputation as one of the leading law firms in Yorkshire and I am really looking forward to advising our clients on the full range of dispute resolution matters.”

Johanne Spittle, Director & Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Akeel to Ware & Kay. Akeel has had experience of working across multiple departments and that has enabled him to build a strong skillset. I am sure he will be a fantastic asset for both the litigation dispute resolution team, the wider firm and our clients.”