POLICE in North Yorkshire say they are still hunting for a wanted man.
The county's police force say they are continuing our search for wanted man Ben Daniel Collins, 23, from Scarborough and that they have extended the search to Doncaster and Middlesbrough.
A police spokesman said: "Collins is wanted for recall to prison after failing to abide by his prison release licence since leaving jail on April 18.
"He was sentenced to 32 months and 12 weeks’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on 22 October 2021 for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
"After displaying poor behaviour since his release, HM Prison and Probation Service ordered his recall to prison on October 11.
"Police enquiries have been ongoing in and around Scarborough, as well as in the Bridlington, and now Middlesborough and Doncaster areas where it is known Collins has connections."
Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.
For immediate sightings, dial 999 to ensure police can make the arrest.
If you would prefer not to give your name, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12230193153 when providing details.
