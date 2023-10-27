In a video posted on the GB News account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Johnson said he was going to be sharing his “unvarnished views” on the TV channel.

He said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

Boris Johnson's career leads to GB News role

Boris Johnson's career started out in the media, where he became the Brussels correspondent for The Daily Telegraph once he graduated from Oxford University.

He later moved on to the role of a political columnist before becoming the editor of The Spectator between 1999 and 2005.

Mr Johnson was elected into Parliament in 2001 and was Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016.

He became Prime Minister in July 2019, succeeding Theresa May, and held that role for three years before resigning in 2022.

Following that he has remained a regular MP and has now moved back into a media role in which his career started from.