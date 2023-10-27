Leah Bedford’s funeral took place today (Friday, October 27) at York Crematorium in Bishopthorpe.

Before the service dozens of friends and family of the 16-year-old lined the streets in Acomb, where Leah lived, as the funeral procession passed.

Celebrant Louisa Starr led the funeral service and shared memories of Leah.

The funeral procession in Acomb where Leah lived (Image: Newsquest)

Leah’s auntie Jane Reynolds described her niece as “the sweetest, loving, strong hearted little girl” with a “never ending smile”.

“Memories are now so precious,” she added.

In a statement Leah’s dad Paul said he was close with his daughter and described her as “my friend, now my angel”.

Dozens of friends and family of Leah lined the streets in Acomb (Image: Newsquest)

“(Leah) always told me right from wrong,” he said.

Leah attended Westfield Primary Community School then York High School.

Ms Starr said Leah was intelligent and considered careers in science and sociology.

The celebrant explained how the teenager enjoyed listening to music with her dad and late nana.

“Music seeped into Leah’s heart and soul deeply,” she said.

Stories were shared of Leah’s close bond with her family and friends.

Leah Bedford (Image: Newsquest)

She enjoyed going wild camping with her family in the countryside, including in Goathland and Grassington.

“The outdoors was what she loved being in,” said the celebrant.

Aside from the outdoors, Leah enjoyed using modern technology and creating films.

She worked for Panda Mami restaurant in Bridge Street and Ms Starr said her “bubbly personality” meant she would get lots of tips from customers.

The celebrant spoke of Leah’s sense of individuality which she demonstrated through her own looks.

She said Leah inherited her late mother’s “beautiful looks” and showed “bravery to be herself and who she wanted to be” through her fashion.

Leah’s coffin was purple – her favourite colour.

Many mourners wore purple items of clothing for Leah.

Leah's coffin was taken to the funeral service by horse and carriage (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Starr added: “Leah will always be forever young."

Leah leaves behind her dad, Paul Bedford; sister, Leonie Stevenson; and brother, Leon Scaife.

An inquest opened on Tuesday (October 24) into Leah’s death on Thursday, September 28.

Coroner Jon Heath said the cause of death was currently unknown and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

The inquest heard that Leah was last seen near Lendal Bridge in the early hours of Sunday, September 20, and was reported missing to police later that day.

Leah’s auntie Jane Reynolds started a Change.org petition to install CCTV cameras along riverbanks after Leah’s death. The petition is named ‘Make it law to install CCTV all the way down the river banks’ and can be found on the Change.org website here.