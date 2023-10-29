The historic market town will be filled with festive fun over the course of November and December, said East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The Christmas lights switch-on at Flemingate takes place on November 17 at 5.30pm, with Nadine Coyle of Girls Aloud attending as a special guest.

The events also include a Reindeer Rampage, Christmas tree festival, the Made in East Yorkshire Christmas Market, and the traditional Beverley Festival of Christmas.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, Cllr Nick Coultish, said: “Beverley has so much going on this Christmas.

“There really will be something for everyone, including the Christmas Tree Festival, Reindeer Rampage, and the hugely popular Beverley Festival of Christmas.

“We’re also welcoming back the Made in East Yorkshire Christmas Market, which is always a great place to pick up some unique gifts while supporting local businesses.”