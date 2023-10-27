A former York vicar and Canon Emeritus of York Minster has accepted a ban for life from working as a priest over inappropriate behaviour.
The Reverend John David Young, of the Diocese of York, was handed a prohibition for life on September 1, 2023, for 'conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders', the Church of England confirmed.
As well as the church’s ‘penalty of prohibition’ from practising as a priest, he has also lost the honorary title of Canon Emeritus of York Minster.
When asked by The Press to provide further details of Mr Young's 'inappropriate behaviour', the Diocese of York said it was "unable to make further comment, according to the Clergy Discipline Measure Code of Conduct".
Mr Young, who is retired and in his 80s, had in recent times been 'offering his ministry' at St Edward the Confessor Church in Dringhouses, York, on an occasional basis.
In 2020 The Oldie magazine reported that Mr Young had also acted as a ghost writer for the former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of York said Mr Young was conferred with the honorary title of Canon Emeritus of York Minster in 2003 - a title which has now been withdrawn.
The Diocese said Mr Young had accepted a 'penalty by consent' for a lifetime prohibition.
The ban means he will never be able to minister again as a priest in the Church of England.
The Bishop of Selby, the Rt Revd John Thomson, said Mr Young's ban followed a full investigation.
He said: “All complaints are taken seriously, and investigated fully, working with statutory agencies where necessary.
"The Church of England expects the highest standards of conduct from its clergy in both their professional and personal relationships and where this is lacking, we are deeply sorry for the harm that this causes and we are committed to listening and responding well.
"The individuals most closely involved in this situation are in my prayers.”
The church added that all parties involved had been offered pastoral support, which is "an important part of the Church’s response when any complaint is brought".
Mr Young declined to comment when contacted by The Press.
The Press also approached Lord Sentamu's office in the House of Lords for comment.
The case is not the first time a member of the clergy at St Edward’s Church, Dringhouses, has been handed a ban.
In 2020 The Press reported that the Reverend Martin Baldock, who was Vicar of St Edward's from 2000 to 2017, had been banned for life from practising as a priest after admitting to a ‘close and inappropriate relationship with a person not his spouse’.
He also admitted failing to protect a vulnerable adult.
The church said that anyone with any concerns about the behaviour of a member of the clergy should contact the Diocese of York via helpline@yorkdiocese.org
It added that anyone affected by this case, and who wants to talk to someone independently, can contact Safe Spaces on helpline 0300 303 1056 or visit www.safespacesenglandandwales.org.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article