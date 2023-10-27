The Reverend John David Young, of the Diocese of York, was handed a prohibition for life on September 1, 2023, for 'conduct unbecoming and inappropriate to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders', the Church of England confirmed.

As well as the church’s ‘penalty of prohibition’ from practising as a priest, he has also lost the honorary title of Canon Emeritus of York Minster.

When asked by The Press to provide further details of Mr Young's 'inappropriate behaviour', the Diocese of York said it was "unable to make further comment, according to the Clergy Discipline Measure Code of Conduct".

Mr Young, who is retired and in his 80s, had in recent times been 'offering his ministry' at St Edward the Confessor Church in Dringhouses, York, on an occasional basis.

In 2020 The Oldie magazine reported that Mr Young had also acted as a ghost writer for the former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu.

John Young, former Canon Emeritus of York Minster, preaching at St Pauls, Holgate, in October 2000. Picture: Nigel Holland

A spokesperson for the Diocese of York said Mr Young was conferred with the honorary title of Canon Emeritus of York Minster in 2003 - a title which has now been withdrawn.

The Diocese said Mr Young had accepted a 'penalty by consent' for a lifetime prohibition.

The ban means he will never be able to minister again as a priest in the Church of England.

The Bishop of Selby, the Rt Revd John Thomson, said Mr Young's ban followed a full investigation.

He said: “All complaints are taken seriously, and investigated fully, working with statutory agencies where necessary.

"The Church of England expects the highest standards of conduct from its clergy in both their professional and personal relationships and where this is lacking, we are deeply sorry for the harm that this causes and we are committed to listening and responding well.

"The individuals most closely involved in this situation are in my prayers.”

John Young, former Canon Emeritus of York Minster, pictured in 2000

The church added that all parties involved had been offered pastoral support, which is "an important part of the Church’s response when any complaint is brought".

Mr Young declined to comment when contacted by The Press.

The Press also approached Lord Sentamu's office in the House of Lords for comment.

The case is not the first time a member of the clergy at St Edward’s Church, Dringhouses, has been handed a ban.

In 2020 The Press reported that the Reverend Martin Baldock, who was Vicar of St Edward's from 2000 to 2017, had been banned for life from practising as a priest after admitting to a ‘close and inappropriate relationship with a person not his spouse’.

He also admitted failing to protect a vulnerable adult.

The church said that anyone with any concerns about the behaviour of a member of the clergy should contact the Diocese of York via helpline@yorkdiocese.org

It added that anyone affected by this case, and who wants to talk to someone independently, can contact Safe Spaces on helpline 0300 303 1056 or visit www.safespacesenglandandwales.org.uk