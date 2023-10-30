I READ Peter Rickaby's letter suggesting that no one was worthy of the keys to No 10.

What about Jacob Rees Mogg?

A common sense and truth speaking politician.

His business interests shouldn't and wouldn't cloud his judgement.

Tony Flannery,

Bryony Court,

Selby

---

We need to build new prisons and hospitals

Everyday we hear of jails so full that criminals have to stay in police cells so they end up with fewer cells to put arrested people in.

There needs to be a programme of new prisons to be built.

At the moment the Governments answer is to either encourage magistrates to not give prison sentences as much as possible or let criminals out early, including rapist and dangerous criminals. This is not the message we should be sending.

The same thing is happening in the hospitals, a resident from the flats I live in who is very seriously ill has been sleeping in a bed in the corridor because there are no beds on the wards.

Yes, there has been quite a few new hospitals built in the last few years but still not enough by far, the same goes for prisons, too little too late.

Enough is enough, we are spending millions a week on housing the thousands of migrants coming over in boats, most of these people are able bodied men who want to take advantage of our benefit system, money that could be better spent on new hospitals and prisons. I very much doubt whoever gets into Government after the next General Election will do very much about it.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Andsell,

Lytham St Anne’s

---

---

Government PR at its worst

TO witness Thérèse Coffey, Environmental Secretary, responding to the concerns of flood victims in the East Midlands was to watch a Cabinet Minister be totally exposed as utterly incompetent.

Metaphorically, sinking fast within surrounding waters, possessing not a clue on how to positively respond, relying solely on bureaucratic platitudes.

This was Government PR at its negative worst.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Heat pumps can be a real noise nuisance

THE Government intends to have air source heat pumps installed at every home regardless of the damaging environmental effects that acoustic noise will create for humans, insects, mammals and birds and humans.

When the winter temperatures drop to near and below freezing these pumps have to work flat out and become extremely noisy.

Acoustic noise is twice as loud as decibel noise and, if a pump is wrongly sited, it can cause real distress to neighbours whilst the actual owners of the pump are completely oblivious to the noise created.

Acoustic noise can seriously affect health. Sleep deprivation, fatigue, irritability, feelings of nausea, raised heartbeat, feelings of pressure in the head are what we experience from this pump which is sited on a felted, garage roof just 14’ and facing our bungalow’s bedroom windows.

If you are considering installing one of these pumps please please consider your neighbours as to its position, especially if you wish to stay on good terms with them in the future.

Manufacturers recommend that neighbours should be considered when siting these pumps and that they should be bolted onto a concrete base or fixed on a wall away from windows.

Name and address supplied

---

Wrong over £7m

YOU are wrong to headline the £7m raised by parking to York council as 'profit'.

It is income. It saves council tax and goes towards filling the budget black hole caused by government cuts.

Christopher Rainger,

Grange Street,

York