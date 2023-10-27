We need more houses rather than shops

THE refusal to allow a vacant shop at 7 High Petergate to become a house flies in the face of logic and fails to recognise the new reality of town centres; especially in historic cities like York ('Change of use refused at Grimoire Bookshop in High Petergate', The Press, October 25).

The building concerned is a listed heritage asset of domestic scale in a terraced setting. It used to be a residence in days gone by.

There is a housing crisis and a desperate need for more homes of every type. At the same time there is an abundance of city centre vacant retail space. We see empty shops and stores everywhere with little prospect of them finding new business occupants. It makes perfect sense to use redundant retail space to boost housing supply.

There is supposed to be a presumption in favour of development and the proposal could reasonably have been allowed.

It seems the planning authority were focused on finding a reason to justify rejection.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Would re-opening The Groves really help?

ONCE again with the same old same old comments from Brian Macey "re-open the Groves" and thinking that in doing so the quality of the air in Gillygate will as if by a miracle suddenly improve and traffic numbers will reduce.

Gillygate has always been a bottleneck and will always be a bottleneck while people choose independent forms of travel on short into town journeys.

Perhaps Mr Macey should campaign for the re-opening of Minster Yard (in front of the Minster) that would make more sense in alleviating the traffic flow in Gillygate.

Or perhaps re-opening Vyner Street and Fountayne Street, the link roads between Haxby and Wigginton road would help the traffic flow around Gillygate. Or perhaps as a revolutionary idea, why not open Coney Street and Davygate/Parliament Street to through traffic?

Alternatively use one of the pollution free electric buses, walk or get a bike , and in the meantime switch of your car engine if stationary in traffic.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

---

Credit to pupils at All Saints School in York

ON Tuesday I was in readiness to see a challenging version of Frankenstein at York Theatre Royal, when an entire year group of school kids arrived.

My first reaction was "Arrrrghh!" and that was before even seeing the monster.

There was however no need to be scared. The kids were absolutely brilliant. Well done pupils and staff. Everyone of you is a credit to All Saints School, York.

Brian McCusker,

Hartoft Street,

York

---

English cricket: not good enough

ENGLAND'S results in defence as champions in cricket's World Cup in India have been abysmal, excuses are not good enough.

From the outset planning, motivation, team selection have matched their performances: weak, shambolic, embarrassing.

All involved from managing director of cricket Rob Key down should be thoroughly ashamed.

The reaction from the ECB to this shocking debacle will be of great interest to all lovers of the game.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

Wrong over £7m

YOU are wrong to headline the £7m raised by parking to York council as 'profit'.

It is income. It saves council tax and goes towards filling the budget black hole caused by government cuts.

Christopher Rainger,

Grange Street,

York