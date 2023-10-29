Long-term volunteer Sue Threadgold, from Harrogate, will be the first woman to drive trains at Wensleydale Railway.

Sue has recently passed her driver training and is now qualified to drive the class 142 and 143 diesel multiple unit passenger trains.

In 2018, Sue became the railway's first female train guard, a number which has since tripled.

Sue said: “My goal when I joined, was to become a train driver, so I am really happy to have fulfilled my ambition and I thank everyone at the railway, who has helped me achieve this!”

“I would encourage more people to get involved in their local heritage railway. There are a wide variety of volunteer roles available, to suit all interests and abilities.

“It’s really rewarding to be part of a great team, helping to keep our history and heritage alive for the public to enjoy!”