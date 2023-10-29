Alba Rose care home, Pickering, won both the leadership and care worker of the year awards at the Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Awards.

The event was held at the Crown Spa Hotel, Scarborough and saw 11 awards given out in total.

For Alba Rose, Tanya Wormald received the Leadership Award and Bryan Mattinson won the Care Worker award.

Saint Cecilia’s Director, Aaron Padgham, said: “We are delighted for Tanya and Bryan and for everyone at Alba Rose, “These are well deserved awards for two amazing and hard-working members of the team and demonstrate to the residents of Pickering what excellent care is being delivered at Alba Rose.”

The evenings MC was inspirational speaker and dementia campaigner, Ian Donaghy, with former politician Ed Balls sending a video message of support for the evening.