In the past, York has been named the “most haunted city in Europe” with a “dark past, its history is rife with tales of guts, gore, torture and ghosts."

Visit York adds: “The International Ghost Research Foundation once even declared York as the most haunted city in Europe due to its bloodstained history and over 500 hauntings within the ancient city walls.”

But now a historic house in the city has been named the most haunted place in the UK, “guaranteed to give you a fright this Halloween.”

The Plague House was given the top spot by Parkdean Resorts who analysed TikTok data to reveal the most haunted places in the UK.

What did Parkdean Resorts say about the haunted Plague House in York?





Parkdean Resorts commented: “With over 2.2 million views, ‘The Plague House’ in York is the most haunted place in the UK according to TikTok.

“Dating back to the late Middle Ages, the family who lived in the house contracted the Plague.

“The whole family passed away apart from their youngest daughter who was free from disease.

“However, the people of York abandoned her and she died from starvation in the house. To this day, there are still sightings of her in the window she used to cry at."

The 10 most haunted places in the UK

Here is the full list along with the amount of TikTok views per location, according to Parkdean Resorts:

The Plague House, Yorkshire (2,200,000 views) Battlefield of Edgehill, Warwickshire (614,900) The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Bedfordshire (434,700) The Ancient Ram Inn, Gloucestershire (406,100) Pendle Hill, Lancashire (373,200) Pembrey Forest, South Wales (293,000) Ye Old Kings Head, Cheshire (256,800) Pluckley Village, Kent (123,200) Shrewsbury Prison, Shropshire (48,600) Chillingham Castle, Northumberland (20,900)

