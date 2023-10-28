As previously reported by The Press, City of York Council has said ongoing work in Tadcaster Road which started in January will not be finished until the end of February 2024.

Now they say the road will be closed in various stages between its junctions with Scarcroft Road and Knavesmire Road and between its junctions with Knavesmire Road and St Helen's Road and between the junction with St Helen's Road and the Moor Lane roundabout as well as between the junction with Moor Lane and the junction with Sim

Balk Lane from 9.30pm on Monday, (November 6) and ending at 6am on Friday, December 8 for resurfacing works to take place.

A council spokesperson said: "It is envisaged that the roads will only be closed between 9.30pm and 6am each night of the works period.

"Traffic management operatives will assist residents to access their properties

wherever possible and it is envisaged that the works will be completed in phases to reduce the impact on local residents.

"Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works via the A1237, the A19, York Inner Ring Road and the A59."

The work, which is to create a safer and more attractive environment that supports and encourages more people to walk, cycle and use the bus, was initially due to be completed last month (September).

A council spokesperson has previously said the delay is due to a “number of challenges” faced by the construction team including archaeological excavations requiring teams to hand dig on-site, navigating uncharted utility mains services and preserving and working around tree roots, which they say have all required “significantly more time and cost”.

The works will coincide with on-going evening works across the city centre as part of Tower Street in York is set to close between from Monday (October 30) between its junctions with The Castle and the Eye Of York near Clifford's Tower and Paragon Street close to York Barbican for road repairs from 8am today until 5pm on Friday, November 24.

It is envisaged that all full eastbound and westbound lane closures will only take place between 9pm and 5am each night.

Meanwhile Kent Street is still closed near the Barbican. The road closed on Monday, August 7 between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8, but the work is over-running and City of York Council now says the road will be closed until Sunday, November 19.