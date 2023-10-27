Reignite: Economic Impact through Creative Industries saw representatives across all sectors to unite under York’s UNESCO Media Arts designation at the launch.

Organisations included Aesthetica, Viridian FX, Bright White, York Museums Trust, and the National Railway Museum.

The event is now returning as part of the BAFTA-Qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival, which sees York become a cinematic playground for global giants in the media and gaming industries.

Reignite II: The Creative Economy will bring together key partners and industry leaders to explore the impact of large-scale cultural programming on York’s wider economy and will feature a film screening and Q&A with some of the UK’s most significant creative talent. The discussion will focus on the role of media arts in driving economic growth, attracting tourism, and fostering a vibrant and creative city for years to come.

Reignite II: The Creative Economy is on Thursday November 9 from 6pm to 9pm at City Screen Picturehouse.

Cherie Federico, director of Aesthetica, said: “Reignite II is an opportunity to discuss the economic impact of culture on our city and how bold cultural programming offers an uplift in the city centre through economic and social inclusion.

“Through Reignite, we are looking to unite the city in support of the high growth and economic potential of York’s creative industries, and we’re committed to supporting the sector to reach its full potential.”

Rachel Bean, project manager at York BID, said: “We believe that media arts have a vital role to play in the city’s economic future, and we’re excited to build on the success of Reignite and continue to work closely with Aesthetica and partners to explore this potential.”

The event is supported by City of York Council, York Business Improvement District (BID), Aesthetica, Viridian FX, and York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. Reignite II is free to attend, but registration is required through Eventbrite.