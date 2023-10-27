North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of 29 sheep from Greenhow near Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The sheep were stolen from land adjacent to Duck Street Lane between Tuesday October 10 and Sunday October 22, 2023.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons or farm vehicles with a trailer that have been seen acting suspicious in the area."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Dave Mackay. You can also email David.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230201258 when passing information that may help the investigation.