As The Press reported earlier this month, City of York Council says part of Tower Street in York is set to close between its junctions with The Castle and the Eye Of York near Clifford's Tower and Paragon Street close to York Barbican for road repairs from 8am today until 5pm on Friday, November 24.

Read next:

A council spokesperson said: "It is envisaged that all full eastbound and westbound lane closures will only take place between 9pm and 5am each night when necessary.

"An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via York Inner Ring Road and traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the closures."

The work comes hot on the heels of a recent closure in nearby Bishopthorpe Road which had been closed between its junctions with Vine Street and Ebor Street, but has now reopened.

Meanwhile Kent Street is still closed near the Barbican. The road closed on Monday, August 7 between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8, but the work is over-running and City of York Council now says the road will be closed until Sunday, November 19.

The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.