Organised by the Friends of Hunmanby Railway Station and hosted by the train operator Northern in partnership with Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership, the journey was designed to help break down perceived barriers to accessing the rail network and learn about the different types of tickets.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “This was a great opportunity to demonstrate the accessibility of our services and help re-build the group’s confidence in using the railway.”

Organisers of the visit said they hope events like this will also help tackle loneliness in coastal communities by providing an opportunity for participants to meet other older people from the local area.

Rachel Osborne, Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership secretary, said: "We are proud to support initiatives like this which help bring people together, tackle loneliness and build confidence in using the railway.

"Many thanks to the 'Friends of Hunmanby Railway Station' for arranging this trip."