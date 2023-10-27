North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy from the Selby area is due to appear at Harrogate Youth Court on Friday November 24. He is charged with throwing a firework in a public place and using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

The charges relate to an incident near the Sainsbury’s store in Abbey Walk, Selby, at around 9pm on Friday October 6, 2023. It was dealt with by the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood said: “While we cannot comment about this particular case for legal reasons, it is important to highlight the dangers of using fireworks in a public place and the distress and fear they can cause to both residents and animals.

“If you want to experience fireworks, please make arrangements to do so in safety at an organised display.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be actively patrolling the area during Halloween and in the run-up to Mischief Night and Bonfire Night.

“We will not hesitate to take action against such dangerous behaviour.”

Incidents and information can be reported via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option four.

If an emergency response is required, always dial 999.

You can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.