A TEENAGER who went missing from home in York has been found safe and well.
As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police said they were searching for 14-year-old Charlie who went missing from York.
They said Charlie was last seen in Foxwood at 8pm on Thursday (October 26), but they now say he's been found safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article